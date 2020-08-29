1/1
John William "Jack" MORRISON
Passed away peacefully at his home in Bobcaygeon on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of the late Sherry Mae (née Clark). Loving Dad of Sharron Morrison (Rick), Ron Morrison (Devra), and Heather Bryan (Robert). Proud Grandpa of Cory (Jen), the late Chad, Melissa (Clayton), Jesse (Taylor), and Shelby and Great Grandpa of Rilynn, Sadie, Jaxon, Shelby, Julian, and Sierra. Friends and family are invited for a time of fellowship and visiting on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL, 6 Helen St. Bobcaygeon, from 1:00 - 4:00 PM. Due to COVID restrictions, only a specific number of visitors are allowed in the funeral home at one time. TO SECURE A DESIGNATED TIME TO PAY YOUR RESPECTS, PLEASE BOOK ONLINE at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com. Please wait in your vehicle and only come to the front door of the funeral home at your designated time. Everyone must wear a mask. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Donations can be made or condolences shared by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705.738.3222.

Published in York Region News on Aug. 29, 2020.
