WOOD,John It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of John Wood on Monday, October 12th at the age of 83 years . Beloved husband of Judy for an amazing 57 years. Loving father of Kelly (Deb), Kirsten (Tim) and Kari (Brent). Proud grandfather of Austin, Alise, Carter and Ashton. John was pre-deceased by his parents Norm and Rose. Lovingly remembered by sister, Yvonne and pre-deceased by his brother, Richard and sister Norma. The list of family would not be complete without including Judy's side. John's energy was always central to family functions with Rose and Ted Scherle, Bill and Joan Virtue, Jim and Lena Virtue and their families. John enjoyed a long career in the banking industry. (Sterling Trust, Wellington Trust, Montreal Trust and Scotia Bank). He retired decades ago but is remembered fondly to this day by all for his mentorship, support and jokes. John and Judy met on the water and made South Channel in Keswick their home for over 50 years. John was a member of Sharon Masonic lodge and active in the community volunteering with associations and charities. Loving life - all of it - John instilled a generational love of the water and sport, flooding backyard rinks, down hill and water skiing. Boating adventures with Judy and kids gave one and all a love of summers on the Lake. John was a long-time member of Sutton Curling Club on the ice but also off the ice, fundraising. Later in life, John and Judy became rink rats chasing grandchildren around the province. He was always so proud of his grandchildren's latest achievements whether on the "Hill", water or ice. Family, friends, laughing and joking, sunsets with Judy, travelling, music and an abundance of celebrations.... John's favourite song "I did it my way" aptly sums up his view on life. John's positive outlook, friendship, generosity of spirit and smile will be missed by all whose path he crossed. Thank you to all of the professionals who cared for John at Southlake Hospital in Newmarket, including his 'favourite' nurse. Thank you Christine from the bottom of our hearts! Given the current Covid-19 pandemic the funeral will be held at Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home in Sutton by invitation only for immediate family. A visitation will be held prior to the service. Due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions please call the funeral home at 905-722-3274 to confirm attendance. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Family Life Centre, Sutton Curling Club or Christ Church in Roches Point. A charity of your choice
would be also be appropriate. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com