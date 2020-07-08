It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Jorgen Mortensen on July 6, 2020, at Southlake Regional Hospital Centre in Newmarket at the age of 90. Married to the love of his life Martha for 65 years. Loving father of Anitta (Glen), Diane (Paul) and Steve (Anne). Proud grandfather of Kristina, Michael, John, Lisa, Todd, Dana and Shaelyn. Great-grandfather of Zachary, Ashlynn and Willow. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date for the immediate family.



