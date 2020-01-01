|
Dad passed away peacefully on December 26, 2019 at the age of 94. Predeceased by his wife Joan of 53 years. Dad to Pat (Garry) and Susan (Alan). Grandad to Jeffrey (Stephanie), Kyle (Kelly) and the late Jamie. Great-grandfather to Stone, Kathryn, Noah and Holden. We will all miss him. Cremation has taken place. A private family interment will take place at a later date. Arrangements handled by Dixon Garland Funeral Home. www.dixongarland.com
Published in York Region News from Jan. 1 to Dec. 30, 2020