Suddenly at his home in Keswick after a long fought battle with multiple health conditions, his beloved partner Carol Amber by his side on Monday morning, March 2, 2020 at the age of 60 years. Loving son of Joseph Sajkovics of Prescott and of his late mother Maria Sajkovics (2017). Dear brother of Monika (Jay Graham) of Ottawa and his nephews Brandon, Dustin, and Kyler. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Visitation took place at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, 490 The Queensway South, Keswick, Ontario on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. In memory of Joseph, donations to Southlake Regional Health Centre or Mackenzie Health Foundation would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Region News on Mar. 4, 2020