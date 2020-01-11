|
Passed away peacefully, after a hard fought, courageous battle at Southlake Regional health Centre on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the age of 57 years. Predeceased by his wife Monique Marsh. Beloved son of Helen & Courtney George and Lloyd Marsh. Loving father of Joey Marsh, Chris Scott (Amanda) and Dan Hacker. Cherished grampy of Mateo, Cooper and Autumn. Dear brother of Cameron Marsh and Mark Hatt. Adored uncle of Cory Marsh. Joe will be missed by his special friend, Jennifer Ringer, his extended family and many friends. Visitation was held at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, 490 The Queensway South, Keswick on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service in the Chapel at 12:00 p.m. In memory of Joe, donations made to the Palliative Care Unit at Southlake Regional Health Centre would be appreciated. You may sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Region News on Jan. 11, 2020