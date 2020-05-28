Peacefully at River Glen Haven Nursing Home, Sutton, from natural causes on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the age of 86. Daughter of the late Stan and Hazel Beechener. Beloved mother of Greg Josie (Lisa), Kim Roberts-Coleman, Cathy MacSween (Mark Higginson) and stepmother of Larry Josie (Cathy). Loving Nani of Larry Jr, Courtney, Cody, Brittany, MacKenzie, Cameron and Samantha and predeceased by her grandson Gordon Josie. Loving sister to Marvin Beechener and Helen Carle and predeceased by her brothers Jim and George Beechener. Fondly remembered by her extended family and friends. Joyce retired after more than 30 years as the heart and soul of the cafeteria at Sutton District High School. She was a long-time member of the Lions Club and Branch 356 Sutton Legion. She volunteered for many charities and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Joyce was born on her grandmother's Wilsons farm in Pefferlaw on August 9, 1933 and was raised on North Street in Sutton till 1953 when she moved to Toronto and then returned to Georgina in 1973 to raise her 3 children as a single mom. Visitation will be held at the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton, Friday, June 5, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. All are welcome, however social distancing will be observed. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Cremation to follow. Interment to be held at Briar Hill Cemetery, Sutton. Memorial donations to your local Lions Club International or Legion Poppy Fund would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.ca
Published in York Region News on May 28, 2020.