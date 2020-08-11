Peacefully at Cedarvale Lodge on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the age of 81 years. Beloved wife of the late Harry Earl Vey (2013). Loving mother of Michael (Susan) of Bradford, Cynthia (Justin) of Waterdown, Steven (Christine) of Sutton West, David Vey and the late Harry Jr (2016) and his surviving wife Lynne. Cherished grandmother of Kyle, Nathaniel, Quinten, Chantel, James, Brandon, Kenneth, Johnathan and several great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Judith Langdon (late Ken Poffley) of Keswick and aunt of Don (Jackie) of Barrie, the late Doreen (2013) and her surviving husband Andrew Summers and the late baby Christine Elizabeth Langdon. Special friend of Elva and Henry Rowsell and many at Keswick Gardens and Cedarvale Lodge. A Memorial Service will take place at the Sutton Salvation Army once restrictions have been lifted. In memory of Joyce, donations to the Salvation Army would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com