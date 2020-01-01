|
LEE, Joyce Elizabeth (nee Elliott) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joyce on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Southlake Hospital following a sudden recurrence of cancer. She was taken from us much too soon but in her life she brought warmth, comfort and inspiration to everyone she knew and we are all much better people for having known and loved her. She will be greatly missed by husband Bruce of 56 years, daughters Carolyn (Jim) Lowman, Marilyn (Jeff) Labine, and grandchildren Andrew, Jessie, April and Curtis. Aunty Joyce will also be missed by her loving nieces and nephews. Joyce was born in Toronto on July 31, 1942. Daughter to James and Janet Elliott (both predeceased), sister to Norm (Valerie) Elliott and Janet (Mark predeceased) Thordarson. Joyce and Bruce raised their children in North York, then moved to Newmarket and Aurora to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Many friends and family will also recall great times with Joyce and family on Conestogo Lake. Joyce was a beloved friend to many who will miss her dearly. She was known for her warm, friendly way with everyone and made friends with everyone she met. Everyone that knew her will recall her warm smile, her true interest in their lives, and the way she would make them feel. She retained that warmth and interest in others right up to the last days. Joyce was a dedicated Executive Secretary for PMA Brethour Realty Group until her retirement in 1997. After her retirement Joyce spent her time taking care of her beloved grandchildren, volunteering and staying very active with many other social activities. She was a loved and valued member of the executive council at Christ the King, Graceland Church. She made many friends in her 9 years volunteering at the Southlake Cancer Centre. "Grama Lee" will also be affectionately remembered by Mrs. Jebb and all the children that passed through the kindergarten class at the Queensville Public School where she volunteered for many years. A service was held at Elgin Mills Funeral Centre in Richmond Hill on Friday, December 27, 2019. Donations may be made in Joyce's memory to Southlake Foundation at southlake.ca
Published in York Region News from Jan. 1 to Dec. 30, 2020