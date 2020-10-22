Obituary of Joyce Heilandt (nee Gayman) Joyce Heilandt, 67, of London Ontario, passed away October 9th, 2020 at University Hospital at Western Ontario. Joyce was the daughter of the late Dorothy and Clayton Gayman. She was married to Olaf Heilandt and they settled down in Kincardine Ontario where she raised her family. Joyce's loving presence and selfless generosity will be greatly missed by her husband Olaf, her two sons Michael (Kim) and Matthew (Nicole) and four grandchildren; Liam, Emma, Logan and Adeline. Joyce was a loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She fought hard during her long battle with amyloidosis, with optimistic, positive and cheerful persistence. Due to Covid restrictions the burial service will be limited to a private family service which will be held on October 24th. Donations in memory may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada. https://woodlandcemetery.ca/tribute/details/502/Joyce-Heilandt/obituary.html#content-start