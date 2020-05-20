Judy Waters
It is with great sadness that the family of Judy Waters announce her passing. On May 16, 2020 at 58 years old her brave battle with cancer came to an end. She was an amazing mother to Jen Lindsay (Mark) and an incredible "Gabby" to her four grandchildren Nolan, Nixon, Nova and Navy. Dear daughter of Jean, predeceased by her father Jerry. Beloved sister of Cathy (Paul), Nancy (Ray) and Dan (Karen). Proud aunt of Damien (Brandy), Robert (Josee) and Sarah and great aunt to Kiera. She will be forever missed by her extended family and many friends. Judy's family would like to thank Stephen and Mark Altwerger, who she worked for for many years, their support and friendship meant a lot to her. We would also like to offer our sincere gratitude to her home care nurses, Jolene and Janet who went above and beyond to care for her. Cremation has taken place and a gathering to celebrate her life will be held at a later date, when circumstances allow. In memory of Judy, donations to Pancreatic Cancer Canada would be appreciated. Please sign an online book of condolences at Judy-waters.forevermissed.com

Published in York Region News on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
