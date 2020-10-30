It is with great sadness that the family of Julianne Elizabeth Bamforth announces her passing after a brave battle with lung cancer and interstitial lung disease, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the age of 67 years. Julie will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 43 years, Jay, and their children, Jordan (Christina), Jenna (Brian), and Jessa (Greg). Julie was a doting Nana to Imogen, whom she adored. She will be fondly remembered by her sister Ruth, sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Gerry, sister-in-law Julie (Ernest), nieces, nephews, cousins and her many friends in the Aurora area. Julie was predeceased by her brother Dr. David Berberick. Julie grew up in Hanover, Ontario and graduated from Seneca College Nursing School in 1974. She worked at Toronto East General Hospital for several years before becoming a full-time mom - her true passion. A cremation has taken place with a celebration of life gathering being planned for the Spring of 2021. Those who wish to may make a memorial donation in memory of Julie to the Margaret Bahen Hospice, 653 Queen Street, Newmarket Ontario L3Y 2J1.



