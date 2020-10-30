1/1
Julianne Elizabeth (Berberick) Bamforth
1953-01-16 - 2020-10-28
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family of Julianne Elizabeth Bamforth announces her passing after a brave battle with lung cancer and interstitial lung disease, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the age of 67 years. Julie will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 43 years, Jay, and their children, Jordan (Christina), Jenna (Brian), and Jessa (Greg). Julie was a doting Nana to Imogen, whom she adored. She will be fondly remembered by her sister Ruth, sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Gerry, sister-in-law Julie (Ernest), nieces, nephews, cousins and her many friends in the Aurora area. Julie was predeceased by her brother Dr. David Berberick. Julie grew up in Hanover, Ontario and graduated from Seneca College Nursing School in 1974. She worked at Toronto East General Hospital for several years before becoming a full-time mom - her true passion. A cremation has taken place with a celebration of life gathering being planned for the Spring of 2021. Those who wish to may make a memorial donation in memory of Julie to the Margaret Bahen Hospice, 653 Queen Street, Newmarket Ontario L3Y 2J1.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Oct. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved