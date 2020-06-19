June Elaine Worthington
Worthington, June Elaine Passed away peacefully at Centennial Place Long Term Care, Millbrook, Ontario on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Predeceased by her husband Kenneth Worthington. Loving mother of Fred Worthington (Lynda) and Paul Worthington (Linda) all of Keswick, and of the late Sandra Hammond. Cherished grandmother and great-grandmother of many. She will be missed by her nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. Following June's wishes, cremation has taken place and a formal service will not be held. The family extends their sincerest thanks to the staff at Centennial Place for the love and care given to June during her stay. In memory of June, donations made to Southlake Regional Health Centre would be appreciated. Please leave remembrances at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com


Published in York Region News on Jun. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
M.W. Becker Funeral Home
490 The Queensway S.
Keswick, ON L4P 2E3
905-476-7711
