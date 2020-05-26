Passed away peacefully at Margaret Bahen Hospice on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the age of 99 years. Predeceased by her loving husband Douglas Grayer (1989). Beloved mother of Ann Puddy (Gary) and Bob Grayer (Melodey). Cherished grandmother of Dr. Jennifer Puddy, Paula Puddy (Dave), Angela Grayer (Erik). Great-grandmother of Zachary, Olivia, Kaitlin, Grayson, Sierra, Zoe and Max. June will be missed by her extended family and many friends. June had a wonderful life full of many adventures with family and friends. She loved to travel and visited Europe, England, the Bahamas and Hawaii amongst others. She was a devoted member of her Church for over 50 years and worked tirelessly at many strawberry teas and rummage sales. As the long-time matriarch of the family, she was loving, kind and enjoyed hearing from everyone. Her long life was attributed to the great grand kids, any and all sports (Tiger Woods was her favourite) and veggies at lunch! Private family Interment at Christ Church Anglican, Roches Point. The family would like to extend their many thanks to the staff at Margaret Bahen Hospice, Dr. Kakavand and his staff, June's friends and the caring staff at Keswick Gardens and to her friends at Christ Church. In memory of June, please consider a donation to Margaret Bahen Hospice or to Christ Church Anglican Parish of Roches Point. Sign an online book of condolences atmwbeckerfuneralhome.com The kiss of the sun for pardon, the song of the birds for mirth, one is nearer God's heart in the garden than anywhere else on earth.
Published in York Region News on May 26, 2020.