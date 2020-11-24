1/1
June Loreen McPhail
Peacefully at the Margaret Bahen Hospice in Newmarket on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at the age of 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Verne McPhail, formerly of Keswick. Loving mother of Verna (Late Ross McArthur) of Pefferlaw, Richard McPhail (Gail) of Newmarket and Loreen (Late Thomas Puckett) of Sutton. Cherished grandmother of Robin McPhail, Jody McPhail, Tracey Maddin, great-grandmother of Carter and Cayley Barron, Stephanie and Shayna Maddin, and great-great-grandmother of four. Dear sister of Pat Corby (Ken Jackson) of Hastings, Louise Walsh of Peterborough and of the late Marion and Jack Sanders, Yvonne Aspinal, Shirley and Johnny Bowers and Al Walsh. Private arrangements entrusted to the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, Keswick, Ontario. In memory of June, please consider a donations to the Margaret Bahen Hospice, Newmarket, Ontario. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com


Published in York Region News on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
