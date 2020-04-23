|
|
Passed away peacefully with her boys by her side at Southlake Hospital in Newmarket on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, after a short battle with cancer in her 65th year. Loving mother of Billy and Chase, and grandmother of Melina. Predeceased by her parents, Laurie and Ruth, and brother, Laurie. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Karen lived life to the fullest, and her words of wisdom in her final days were: "to do what you want to do now, because life is short, and not promised." She also said to pass her love onto everyone. May she soar with her family and the angels now. Rest in peace Karen. Due to COVID-19 a private service has taken place, M.W. Becker Funeral Home, Keswick, Ontario. In memory of Karen, cheers her a toast, play her favourite tune, have a game of pool in her honour, and live life to the fullest.
Published in York Region News on Apr. 23, 2020