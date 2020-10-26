Unexpectedly, Karen McEvoy died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, October 16, 2020, at the age of 66 in Fredericton, New Brunswick. Karen leaves behind the loves of her life, her children, David (Sandra) and Sheena (Matt) and her six grandchildren, Sean, Cameron, Lexie, Sam, Juliette, and Maggie. She is missed greatly by her mother, Yvonne McEvoy, brother Hugh (Dale) McEvoy, sisters Sheila (Allen) Ellis and Maureen (Bill) Doeler and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Everyone loved Karen. Growing up in Bradford, Ontario, she married, had her two children and later moved with her family to St. Martins, New Brunswick. For many years, Karen was part of a close-knit community, raising her children and working in the local school as a beloved TA. During that time, she earned her teaching degree, eventually returning to Ontario to teach for the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board. Karen passionately taught Kindergarten in Tottenham, Ontario, for fifteen years, until her retirement in June 2020. Everyone agrees, children were blessed to have their introduction to school in Ms. McEvoy's class. Karen had recently returned to New Brunswick to live near her children and grandchildren, which she unquestionably made the most of. She was kind and generous and such a character, who loved to read, swim, shop, and, most of all, spend time with her family. She loved Star Trek, horror movies, crossword puzzles, Kempenfest and was well known for starting her Christmas shopping early. She will be greatly missed by her many friends, colleagues, and students. A devout Catholic, Karen is predeceased by her father, Leo McEvoy. We know she's joined him and the many dogs and cats she has had over her lifetime. Due to the current COVID-19 situation, there was no visitation, and the memorial service was limited to invited guests only. A livestream of the memorial mass, which was held on Monday, October 26, 2020, at 12:00 p.m., can be viewed at the following link: https://vimeo.com/470691246
. For those who wish, the family requests that donations be made to the Children's Wish Foundation, your local SPCA, or the charity of your choice
. Online condolences can be made at www.mcadamsfh.com
.