1/1
Karen Mary McEvoy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Unexpectedly, Karen McEvoy died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, October 16, 2020, at the age of 66 in Fredericton, New Brunswick. Karen leaves behind the loves of her life, her children, David (Sandra) and Sheena (Matt) and her six grandchildren, Sean, Cameron, Lexie, Sam, Juliette, and Maggie. She is missed greatly by her mother, Yvonne McEvoy, brother Hugh (Dale) McEvoy, sisters Sheila (Allen) Ellis and Maureen (Bill) Doeler and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Everyone loved Karen. Growing up in Bradford, Ontario, she married, had her two children and later moved with her family to St. Martins, New Brunswick. For many years, Karen was part of a close-knit community, raising her children and working in the local school as a beloved TA. During that time, she earned her teaching degree, eventually returning to Ontario to teach for the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board. Karen passionately taught Kindergarten in Tottenham, Ontario, for fifteen years, until her retirement in June 2020. Everyone agrees, children were blessed to have their introduction to school in Ms. McEvoy's class. Karen had recently returned to New Brunswick to live near her children and grandchildren, which she unquestionably made the most of. She was kind and generous and such a character, who loved to read, swim, shop, and, most of all, spend time with her family. She loved Star Trek, horror movies, crossword puzzles, Kempenfest and was well known for starting her Christmas shopping early. She will be greatly missed by her many friends, colleagues, and students. A devout Catholic, Karen is predeceased by her father, Leo McEvoy. We know she's joined him and the many dogs and cats she has had over her lifetime. Due to the current COVID-19 situation, there was no visitation, and the memorial service was limited to invited guests only. A livestream of the memorial mass, which was held on Monday, October 26, 2020, at 12:00 p.m., can be viewed at the following link: https://vimeo.com/470691246. For those who wish, the family requests that donations be made to the Children's Wish Foundation, your local SPCA, or the charity of your choice. Online condolences can be made at www.mcadamsfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Oct. 26, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved