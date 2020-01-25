|
It is with deep sadness that the family announces the sudden passing of their daughter, Karen Elizabeth Wardell. She was dearly loved by her parents, her sister, brother-in-law and her two nieces. Karen's kind and compassionate nature touched the lives of her family, her many relatives and all the people she interacted with in her many business ventures. She was an exceptional athlete in her youth and actively advocated for people to follow a healthy lifestyle. A memorial service will be held for Karen on Saturday, February 1st at 1:30 p.m. at the Dixon Garland Funeral Home in Markham. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Karen's memory to her favourite place, the Toronto Zoo or to a .
Published in York Region News on Jan. 25, 2020