After a heroic battle against leukemia, our beloved Kate passed away on May 29, 2020. Quiet but dynamic, exacting, creative, and ferociously determined, Kate loved to organize and direct special events. A proud graduate of the University of Windsor's Dramatic Arts program, Kate obtained her M.A. in Journalism at Western University, then worked in publicity at the Stratford Festival and other Canadian theatres. Discovering additional scope for her writing skills when hired by a Canadian publishing company, Kate eventually started her own freelance editorial business which she ran successfully for over 30 years. Kate was renowned as an outstanding editor of educational books and professional titles. She had a particular love of books on children's literature, literacy, drama, and law. She was proud of her work with leading Canadian authors and publishers. Kate used her creative skills to write, direct, and present many dramatic texts for worship services, sang in St Andrew's Presbyterian Church choir, and was a dedicated member of a United Church handbell choir ensemble. She loved helping young people develop their public speaking skills. For many years Kate led her church committee to raise funds for Presbyterian World Services and Development, an organization committed to development projects for the world's poorest nations, seeking to "do justice, love kindness, and walk humbly with God" as "injustice and inequality are an affront to the will of God". Kate held leadership roles at parent organizations at Secord Public School in East York, and Wells Street Public School in Aurora, where she formed lasting friendships with the other parents while organizing child-centred events such as "Fall Fairs" and the "May-Pole Dance". Kate and her husband Dan (she insisted on calling him "Daniel") had an extraordinarily close and happy marriage. October 4th of this year would have marked their 40th wedding anniversary. Kate deeply loved, and was immensely proud of her two sons, Benjamin and Robert. Kate also leaves her beloved sister Linda (Steve), aunts Colleen Stirling, Muriel Dennis, Mary Brown (Ron) and cousins the Hon. Diane Finley and Sharlene Poulsen. Thompson Funeral Home remains deeply committed to the health and well-being of our community, due to COVID-19 and physical distancing requirements, we regretfully cannot offer a public funeral service. A live stream service will take place on Facebook Live, please follow on Saturday June 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. https://www.facebook.com/ThompsonFHAurora/ , please go to www.thompsonfh-aurora.com closer to the event date for more details and instructions on how to join. Donations in memory of Kate may be made to Presbyterian World Services and Development, 50 Wynford Dr, North York, ON M3C 1J7, or the Stratford Festival https://www.stratfordfestival.ca/order/NonMembershipDonation/?fid=702 Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ThompsonFH-Aurora.com for the Revington family.
Published in York Region News on Jun. 2, 2020.