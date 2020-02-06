Home

Peacefully passed away at Alexander Muir Retirement Residence, Newmarket on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in her 101st year. Beloved wife of the late Anton Djurkowitsch. Loving mother of the late Elisabeth (late Wilhelm "Bill") Kristman. Proud grandma of Wilhelm (Hilda) Kristman, John (Janece) Kristman and Lisa (Michael) Mendrek. Cherished great-grandma of Katie and late Will Kristman; Ian (Michelle) Kristman, Mackenzie (Sierra) Kristman; Andrew, Mark and Joseph Mendrek. Dear great-great-grandma of Reese and Aubree Kristman. A private family funeral mass was held at the Holy Martyrs of Japan Church, Bradford. Interment at Holy Martyrs Cemetery, Bradford. In Katharina's memory, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to the . Arrangements entrusted to SKWARCHUK FUNERAL HOME, Bradford.
Published in York Region News on Feb. 6, 2020
