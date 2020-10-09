1/1
Katherine STRYPE
(Teacher at W.H. Day Elementary School, Bradford for her entire career) It is with extreme sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved mother Katherine Strype (nee Leigh) on October 1st 2020. A loving mother to Kevin and Sarah Strype. An amazing wife to retired fire captain, Glen Strype, daughter to Robert and Jean Leigh and sister to Ken and Doug Leigh. Cremation has taken place. The celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lupus Canada. A foundation that was near and dear to Katherine and her family. Online condolences may be made at skwarchukfuneralhome.com


Published in York Region News on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
