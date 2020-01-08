|
Peacefully at Southlake Residential Care Village, Newmarket, on Friday, January 25, 2019 at the age of 73 years. Kathryn Pegg (nee Cryderman), beloved wife of the late Ron Pegg. Dear mother of Jim and his wife Diane of Lefroy. Loving grandmother of Kayla (Tyler) and Jimmy, and great-grandmother of Lucas, Dawson and Emma. Predeceased by her parents Minnie and Ed Cryderman, her siblings Ken Cryderman, Glenna Burrows and Charlie Cryderman. Lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held in the chapel of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. with visitation from 1:00 p.m.
Published in York Region News on Jan. 8, 2020