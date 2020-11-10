It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved father, Keith Ernest Smith. Keith was born on April 13, 1929. He married the love of his life, Joyce Audrey Ingram (deceased July 17, 2006) on Sept 5, 1952. Keith leaves behind Sandra Honsberger, Margaret Batten (Les), and Bruce Smith (Debbie). He was predeceased by sons: Bradley (Jami-Lynn) and Randy. He leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren who were deeply loved by him. Keith worked at McDonnell Douglas from 1965-1990 when he retired to spend time travelling Canada and the US in their RV and spending summers at the cottage, fishing and picking blueberries. A life so beautifully and simply lived will be remembered and honoured. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home. For service information, please visit www.roadhouseandrose.com
or by phone at 905-895-6631. Memorial donations can be made to Ravenshoe United Church.