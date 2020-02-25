|
Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at 69 years of age. Beloved partner of Cheryl Trimble and dear father of Lindsay (Brian) and Robyn (Mark). He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends. Loving brother of Gord Bell and Debbie Loveman. A Celebration of Ken's life will take place at the Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main St. S., Newmarket, on Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 1-3 p.m. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the in Ken's memory. Online condolences may be made at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in York Region News on Feb. 25, 2020