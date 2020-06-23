Kenneth Gordon BURROWS
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kenneth Gordon Burrows on June 6, 2020 at Lakeridge Heath Oshawa at age 82. Dearly beloved husband of Deborah Kay Burrows and forever remembered by his daughter Lori Lees (Greg) and his grandson Kyle. Ken was born and raised on the family farm on the 10th line, Markham and was the youngest child of the late Lloyd and Grace Burrows. Dear brother of the late James, John (Nan), Bob (Beth), Marg Hayes (Wally). Ken will be greatly missed by many family and friends. In light of the current situation a private internment service will be held at Elmwood Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Canadian Cancer Society, Heart and Stroke Society or Alzheimer Society. Memorial, photos and condolences may be shared at www.newcastlefuneralhome.com

Published in York Region News on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
