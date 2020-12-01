Peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Ken Golden of Jackson's Point, beloved husband of 61 years to Beverly Jean Golden (nee Armstrong). Dear father of Ward, Kenneth and Jennifer (Jerry Divell). Loving grandpa of 6 and great grandpa of 3. Ken is the last of 10 children of the late Charles and Marguerite Golden. Ken volunteered in the community, volunteering with the Sutton Lions Club, the Sutton Legion and coached baseball and hockey. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, 905-722-3274. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com