(1938-2020) Kenneth (Ken) Katsuhiko Oikawa, 82, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at his home in Newmarket Ontario. Ken was born in Vancouver BC to Chiyo Asano and Katsushi Oikawa on March 9, 1938. He is survived by his loving wife, Hulda Gail Oikawa, (née Pugsley), sisters Naomi and Julia, his son Kenneth and partner Michelle, his son Stephen and partner Jill, and his grandchildren, Cailean and Amelia. A meteorologist by profession, Ken had a long career at Environment Canada. As a lifelong car enthusiast, Ken's 427 Cobra kit car was his pride and joy and was active in the Ontario Cobra Club for several years. He was a fan of both classical music and movies from the 1960's. But his devotion to his family and his wife Gail surpassed all other professional and personal interests. His dedication to his family will be his lasting legacy. Ken will be dearly missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, you are invited to make a donation to the Sunnybrook Foundation.