1/1
Kenneth Katsuhiko OIKAWA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(1938-2020) Kenneth (Ken) Katsuhiko Oikawa, 82, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at his home in Newmarket Ontario. Ken was born in Vancouver BC to Chiyo Asano and Katsushi Oikawa on March 9, 1938. He is survived by his loving wife, Hulda Gail Oikawa, (née Pugsley), sisters Naomi and Julia, his son Kenneth and partner Michelle, his son Stephen and partner Jill, and his grandchildren, Cailean and Amelia. A meteorologist by profession, Ken had a long career at Environment Canada. As a lifelong car enthusiast, Ken's 427 Cobra kit car was his pride and joy and was active in the Ontario Cobra Club for several years. He was a fan of both classical music and movies from the 1960's. But his devotion to his family and his wife Gail surpassed all other professional and personal interests. His dedication to his family will be his lasting legacy. Ken will be dearly missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, you are invited to make a donation to the Sunnybrook Foundation.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
157 Main Street South
Newmarket, ON L3Y-3Y9
(905) 895-6631
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved