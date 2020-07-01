Kenneth McALLISTER

Peacefully at his home in Sutton, on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the age of 78 years with his wife, Brenda, at his side. Lovingly remembered by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and many friends. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Ken's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to ALS/Neuromusclar Clinic, Sunnybrook Health Science Centre, 2075 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON M4N 3M5. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Jul. 1, 2020.