Peacefully at his home in Pefferlaw, with family at his side, on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the age of 82 years. Ken James, beloved husband of Gail. Dear father of Karyn (Dan Stone), Kristi (Paul Doyle), Jennie (Dane O'Neill) and Patrick Watson (Sarah). Loving Grampy of Sarah, Andrew, Jake, Victoria, Jack, Harold and Violet. Dear brother of Paul James (Sandra). Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, extended family and golfing buddies. A private family visitation will be held at the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, Cremation has taken place. Interment of cremated remains, Cooke's Cemetery, Pefferlaw. Memorial Donations to Southlake Regional Foundation, Cancer Centre, would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in York Region News on Jun. 10, 2020.