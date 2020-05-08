Kenneth R Gaskell Born Dec 12, 1942 in St. Helens, England. Died peacefully on May 01, 2020. Adoring husband to Enid, loving father to Philip and Ian (Teena), and proud grandfather to Nigel and Asher. Ken loved gardening, cycling, long walks and winemaking. He will be greatly missed. The family wishes to thank all those who supported Ken the last five years. No funeral is scheduled. Please make memorial donations to the charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on May 8, 2020.