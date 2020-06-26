Major Kenneth Ross Stacey (RCAF ret'd), 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday June 18th 2020, at his home in Richmond Hill with his family by his side. Born September 8th 1930 in Newcastle, Ontario, Ken served his country in the RCAF for 30 years as a fighter/transport pilot and flight instructor, before retiring and working for Transport Canada as a Civil Aviation Inspector. Ken was an avid golfer and curler, and enjoyed cottage life with his family, especially when it was "tasty time" (a rum-and-coke and a bowl of peanuts). He is survived by his amazing wife of 65 years, Jeanne, sons Jeff (Angie), Brian (Renee) and Derek (Eleanor), and his 4 granddaughters, Robyn, Mackenzie, Maggie, and Paige. Ken was cremated; a service of remembrance will held at Marshall Funeral Home, Richmond Hill, at a time to be announced. Memorial donations can be made to the Diabetes Canada. Condolences can be addressed to jeannestacey358@icloud.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store