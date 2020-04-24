Home

Passed away peacefully at his home in Sutton on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the age of 66 years. Kenny Scott, beloved husband of Dawn Glover for 30 years. Dear father of Julie Scott (Andrew), Paul Scott (Jacqueline), Teri Glover (Robert) and Jason Glover (Jill). Loving grandfather of Talon, Carter, Ainsley, Jacob, Lucas, Lily, Duncan and Layla. Dear brother of Janice Coles (Doug) and uncle of Amanda (Brian). Fondly remembered by the mother of his children, Carol. He will be sadly missed by his extended family and many friends. Cremation has taken place and due to COVID-19, a celebration of Ken's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, 905-722-3274. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in York Region News on Apr. 24, 2020
