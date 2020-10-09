1/1
Kevin BARRON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barron, Kevin Peter Suddenly at his home in Keswick, Ontario on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the age of 49 years. Dearly loved husband of Cheryl Barron. Cherished father of Gregory Drury and Brooke Barron. Beloved son of Colin & Merike Barron of Orillia. Son-in-law of Sharon Bessey and the late John Douglas Vernon of Haliburton. Beloved brother of Mark Barron (Rose Critch) of Brechin, Adam Barron (Shelly Martin) of Barrie and brother-in-law of Tracey Vernon (Larry Gwynne) of Greater Napanee, Sean Vernon (Sue) of Barrie and Jody (Todd Beazley) of Waterdown. Kevin will be deeply missed by his nieces, nephews, family and many friends. The family received friends respecting current COVID-19 restrictions (the mandatory wearing of masks and adhering to a social distancing protocol and only allowing 45 people in the building at a time) for a public visitation at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, 490 The Queensway South, Keswick on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. and Thursday, October 15, from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. followed by a Private Funeral Service in the Chapel at 1:00 p.m. The service can be viewed via Facebook livestreamed at: https://www.facebook.com/mwbeckerfuneralhome/ starting at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday. In memory of Kevin, donations made to the Sick Kids Foundation would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
M.W. Becker Funeral Home
490 The Queensway S.
Keswick, ON L4P 2E3
905-476-7711
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by M.W. Becker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved