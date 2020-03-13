Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin, Dunsmuir
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin, Jennifer, Robert, and Cameron Dunsmuir

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin, Jennifer, Robert, and Cameron Dunsmuir In Memoriam
The fire took them away without farewell; They said goodbye to none; Time speeds on, seven years have passed; Yet still the sorrow comes. The flowers we place upon their graves; They wither and decay; But our love for those who rest beneath; Will never fade away. Our family circle has been broken; A link gone from our chain; But though we're parted for a while; We know we'll meet them again. Some day we hope to greet them; Some day, we know not when; To clasp their hands in some better land; To embrace our brother and his family again. Kevin, Jennifer, Robert, and Cameron, We miss you all. Love, Bruce and Sheila
Published in York Region News on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin,'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -