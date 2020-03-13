|
The fire took them away without farewell; They said goodbye to none; Time speeds on, seven years have passed; Yet still the sorrow comes. The flowers we place upon their graves; They wither and decay; But our love for those who rest beneath; Will never fade away. Our family circle has been broken; A link gone from our chain; But though we're parted for a while; We know we'll meet them again. Some day we hope to greet them; Some day, we know not when; To clasp their hands in some better land; To embrace our brother and his family again. Kevin, Jennifer, Robert, and Cameron, We miss you all. Love, Bruce and Sheila
Published in York Region News on Mar. 13, 2020