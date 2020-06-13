Loving husband, father, grandfather, son and brother, taken from us too soon. Harvey enjoyed the outdoors so much even in the winter you would find him outside puttering around in the snow. He would sit in his favourite spot just inside the open garage door with his companion Dusty having a cup of tea and crackers. Hunting, fishing and camping were some of his favourite activities that he enjoyed doing with his family and long-time buddies. It was a pleasure to be able to look after my husband when he became so ill with ALS. Joseph and I found it not to be a burden but a loving gift that we could give him to show how much he meant to us. We will love and miss you always "funny face". Many thanks to Dr. Patterson and his palliative team, Maria, (His full time nurse) and Sandy (his PSW). I will always appreciate the care, dedication and compassion that they gave Harvey. This enabled Harvey to stay at home in his own bed as he wished. I would also like to thank the ALS society for all their support. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the ALS society. Due to the pandemic a celebration of life will take place at a later date. In loving memory Harvey King, the best ever.



