Klaus Detlef WAGNER
Wagner, Klaus Detlef Peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the age of 79 years. Beloved husband of Argia Wagner of Keswick. Loving father of Joan Wagner (Vance Spencer), Diane Hartwick, and Catherine Wagner (Paul Miller) all of Keswick. Cherished grandpa of Michael, Ryan, Kyanna, and Mary all of Keswick. Klaus will be missed by his many family and friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date (post Covid). In memory of Klaus, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society or Southlake Regional Health Centre. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com


Published in York Region News on Nov. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
M.W. Becker Funeral Home
490 The Queensway S.
Keswick, ON L4P 2E3
905-476-7711
