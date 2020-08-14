Passed away at her home in Alliston, ON August 10, 2020 in her 74th year. Loving wife of Philip Dontigny. Loved mom of Gregory Dontigny (Shawna) and Danielle Traikos (Mike). Loved grandma of Madison, Joshua, Nathan, Avery and Braedon. Loved daughter of the late Ignacy and Helena Michalowski. Dear sister Elizabeth "Betty" Michalowski and the late Mary. Kristina will be fondly remembered by her her extended family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at the Drury Funeral Centre 519 Victoria St. E., Alliston Saturday, August 22, 2020 with visitation from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. If so desired, memorial donations to Stronach Cancer Centre at Southlake would be greatly appreciated.