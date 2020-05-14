With great sadness, Kurt Wichtler passed away on April 27, 2020 after his battle with cancer. Always an adventurous and stubborn man, he fought all the way to the end. Kurt was born in Germany and emigrated to Toronto, Canada at the age of 19 to become a mechanic. In 1961, he met Eva, a fellow German, when he picked her up at Union Station to accompany her to her new home. After a brief courtship, they married and settled into living and working. Their love affair lasted 54 years. Eventually they settled in Richmond Hill to build a home, a family and a business, Volkswagen Richmond Hill. He was a proud resident and lived here for almost 50 years. He always had a passion for cars and speed and would take his children to Mosport to camp and watch the races. On weekends, he could usually be found taking care of his yard or swimming in the pool. Always a charmer, he loved a good joke, especially if it was inappropriate. He traveled extensively with his family and enjoyed going to the beach. Kurt is survived by his three children and five grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him. A private memorial service will be held at later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Kurt Wichtler to the Canadian Cancer Society https://www.cancer.ca/en/donate
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on May 14, 2020.