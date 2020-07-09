It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Kyoung-Soo Cha, age 75, on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Toronto General Hospital surrounded by his wife and children. Husband of loving wife Kyoung-Hee Cha (nee Moon) for nearly 47 years, cherished father of Lucia (Allen Lau) and Michael (Wendelene Ng), adored grandfather or habbi of Julia, Andrew, Austin, Samantha and Emma. Kyoung-Soo was born in Seoul, South Korea. He was the youngest child of the late Ji-Young Cha and the late Heong-Soon Park, brother of Kyoung-Jae Cha, Kyoung-Ran Cha and Kyoung-Ho Cha and beloved uncle to his nieces and nephew. He married Kyoung-Hee in 1973 and they immigrated to Canada in 1975. They settled in the Town of Markham in 1983 where they owned and operated Centennial Variety. Kyoung-Soo was well known in his neighbourhood; he touched the lives of many people with his friendly, warm, generous spirit. It made him very happy when generations of Markham residents would return to the store with their families to receive Big Toe candy or caramel squares from him. Kyoung-Soo enjoyed spending time with his family, exercising at the YMCA and being in nature. He was always grateful for the opportunities Canada provided him; it has been his home for the past 45 years. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will hold an interment of ashes service when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, donations made in memory of Kyoung-Soo Cha to the Toronto General Hospital Foundation would be appreciated at www.tgwhf.ca/tribute
