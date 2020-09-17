Lance BILLINGTON

Lance passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his beloved wife Elaine, and his dear family on September 4, 2020. Lance was a loving father to Kim, Wayne (Clara), stepfather to Rob (Stephanie), and Jason (Sheri). He was a beloved grandfather to Amanda (Jazz), Olivia, Aidan, Alexis, Brody, Addisyn, Lincoln, Jean Paul, and great grandfather to Knoxx. Lance's happiest days were spent travelling, golfing, and then sharing stories and laughter with his longtime friends at the local pub. His Welsh roots gave him his love of life, family, and his endearing spirit. He will be truly missed. Special thanks to Southlake Regional Hospital and SRT nurse, Magali Kaplan, for their care and support. A donation, if wished, can be made to the Hospital in Lance's memory. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.roadhouseandrose.com