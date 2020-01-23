Home

Larry Joseph SMITH


1965 - 07
It has been 5 years since you were suddenly taken from us. Not a day goes by where we do not reminisce about the past. Special thoughts and memories of you fill our hearts. You must have the most exquisite view from high above to watch over your three beautiful grandsons. You must be so proud to see them carrying on your passion for hockey and your beloved Boston Bruins. Larry, you will always be loved, never forgotten and forever missed. Love Mum, Kevin, Michelle and families.
Published in York Region News on Jan. 23, 2020
