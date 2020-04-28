|
|
It is with deep sorrow and sadness we announce the death of Larry Schell. He will be sadly missed by his three children, Nicole, Natasha and Nathan, his parents Percy and Dorothy Schell, his brother Ronald (Monica), his sisters Judy and Janet (Tom). He was predeceased by his sister Marilyn. Larry will be lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephews, Kyle (Jocelyn), Christopher, Sarah (Brad), Melissa (Max), Tyler (Daniela), Benjamin and Samantha. Great nieces and nephews, Lyla, Aiden, Maggie and Mason. Larry was a graduate of Stouffville District Secondary School, Seneca College and a Craftsman at Schell Lumber Home Building Centre. Larry fought a long and brave fight with Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia Cancer. Larry was a true "Rock". We are all very proud of him. Larry's Celebration of Life will be postponed due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers or cards, please donate to Leukaemia Cancer, Markham-Stouffville Hospital, Princess Margaret Hospital, Mount Sinai Hospital or Toronto General Hospital. We love you Larry. We will all miss you. A Virtual Livestream Service will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. Online condolences and link to the livestream service at oneillfuneral.ca
Published in York Region News on Apr. 28, 2020