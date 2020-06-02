Laura Mary CLARK
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully passed away at South Bruce Grey Health Centre, Kincardine on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 90 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Ivan Clark. Loving mother of Trevor (late Jill and Nancy) Clark, Beverly (late Rene) Morrison (Al McCann) and Eddie (Donna) Clark. Proud grandmother of Lindsay and Meaghan Clark; Darrell and Danielle Morrison; Shannon, Jennifer and Cameron Clark. Cherished great grandmother of Nathan, Abby, Mitchell, Avery; Clarke, late Carlee Dale, Eric, Jackson, Sienna; Billie, Darcie, Liam, Caiden, Brooke and Lochlan. Dear sister of Betty (Allan) Lockie, late William (Glenda) Howse and late Harry (Laura) Howse. A private family graveside service will be held at Zephyr Zion Cemetery. In Mary's memory donations may be made to Zephyr United Church, Zephyr Zion Cemetery, Sick Kids Hospital Foundation or MS Society. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved