Peacefully passed away at South Bruce Grey Health Centre, Kincardine on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 90 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Ivan Clark. Loving mother of Trevor (late Jill and Nancy) Clark, Beverly (late Rene) Morrison (Al McCann) and Eddie (Donna) Clark. Proud grandmother of Lindsay and Meaghan Clark; Darrell and Danielle Morrison; Shannon, Jennifer and Cameron Clark. Cherished great grandmother of Nathan, Abby, Mitchell, Avery; Clarke, late Carlee Dale, Eric, Jackson, Sienna; Billie, Darcie, Liam, Caiden, Brooke and Lochlan. Dear sister of Betty (Allan) Lockie, late William (Glenda) Howse and late Harry (Laura) Howse. A private family graveside service will be held at Zephyr Zion Cemetery. In Mary's memory donations may be made to Zephyr United Church, Zephyr Zion Cemetery, Sick Kids Hospital Foundation or MS Society. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Region News on Jun. 2, 2020.