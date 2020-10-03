Lawrence Agnoluzzi

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Lawrence on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the age of 58. Lawrence was surrounded by loved ones in his parents home in Markham. He was a well loved son, brother and uncle to his family. Lawrence lived a full life enjoying puzzles, fishing, boating, trips to the family cottage and his lottery - always winning something. He will be greatly missed by his parents Jim and Marie, his siblings Rosie, Winnie(Kim), Michael, Joey and Brenda(Ron). He will be missed by his friends at Brookside Lodge in Newmarket. Thank you to everyone who helped care for Lawrence in his final days. A private family service will be held at Uxbridge Cemetery next week. In lieu of flowers, donations maybe made to the Canadian Cancer Society
.