1933 - 2020 On June 18, 2020 Larry passed away peacefully at home. Larry was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba the only son of Polish, Hungarian immigrants. He was raised in Thunder Bay. His life was not easy but in 1954 he joined the Royal Canadian Air Force. He was stationed in Europe for most of his 14 years in the service attaining awards for the development of tracking devices. He was also given the distinction of being promoted the youngest sergeant in the Air Force at that time. He had wanted to be a pilot, but due to a blown ear drum that dream faded. Never the less being stationed in the Mediterranean area his love of water, deep sea diving for sponges, fishing for Barracuda he became a diving instructor also. Leaving the Air Force in 1968 and returning to Canada he knew that computers where the wave of the future and his experience in electronics led him to a job in the Geophysics field which became the love of his life. He designed equipment that was put into fixed wing planes or helicopters to find minerals in the ground. He travelled most of the world doing this, even being given the highest government authority to survey Russia. In Geophysics survey circles he was known as the Guru. At the cottage he was a builder, an avid Bass fisherman and snowmobiler having owned three and crashing two of them. He was a loving father and friend to many, embracing life and living it to its fullest. He is now surveying from on high the loving family left behind. He will be missed. Virginia, his devoted wife for 51 years. Children: Steven, Tony (Nicola,) Gordon (Marilyn,) Debbie, Terry (Lana,) Michelle (David.) (Jim Matthew). Grandchildren: Brent, Taren, Krysten, Ryan, Collin, Christopher, Laura (Chris,) Maddison (Matthew,) Ricky (Jenny,) Samuel and Harrison. Great-grandchildren: Devan, Annabel, Amelia, Aaliyah, Amiyah, Aliviah, Evan, Connor, Rocky, Emily, Alice and Wesley. Nieces: Jaqueline, Libby, Shannon, Shalaine, Cori, and Krista. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home, 530 Industrial Parkway South, Aurora, ON L4G6W8. (guests are restricted to a maximum of 30, please call Thompson Funeral Home if you are planning to attend. 905-727-5421) The Memorial Service may also be viewed on Facebook Live, go to www.ThompsonFH-Aurora.com to find the link. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Larry's memory may be made to The War Amps, www.waramps.ca/ways-to-give/donate; or The Royal Canadian Legion - Aurora Branch 385, 105 Industrial Parkway North , Aurora, ON L4G 4C4 CA, auroralegion.ca. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ThompsonFH-Aurora.com for the Bodnar family.
Published in York Region News on Jun. 22, 2020.