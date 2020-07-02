Peacefully, surrounded by his family at Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket on Monday, June 22, 2020, at the age of 67 years. Beloved father of Bradley and his wife Carrie Blundell and Emily Copping, both of Keswick. Cherished Gramps of Seanna, Chase and Taye. Dear brother of Robert (Lynn) of Barrie, Billy (Beatrice) of Havelock, Lee (Vince Goobie) of Sutton, Jennifer (Chuck Edwards) of Oshawa and of the late Colin and Daryl Copping. He will be greatly missed be several nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, Keswick, Ontario In memory of Larry, donations to Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneral home.com