Unexpectedly passed away at his home on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Larry Curtis of Bradford and formerly of Downsview at 80 years of age. Beloved husband of Connie. Loving dad of Gill Shand. Loving stepdad of Rob (Anna) Frawley and Michael (Tracy) Frawley. Proud poppa of Robbie, Matt, Mark, Kirsty, Robin and Samantha. Dear brother of Joan (late Jim) Mortson and Kathleen (late John) Naylor. Larry will also be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews and their families. At Larry's request, cremation has taken place and celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In Larry's memory, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to the . Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Region News on Apr. 17, 2020