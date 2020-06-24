Peacefully at his home in Whitby, on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the age of 63 years. Lee Cronsberry, formerly of Pefferlaw, beloved son of the late Shirley (nee Bodley) and Eric Cronsberry. Dear brother of Lynn Dixon and her husband Miles of Oshawa. Uncle of Erin and her husband Jason Stephenson and Robert Dixon and great uncle of Carson, Ava, and Payton. Fondly remembered by his extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place. Committal Service, Stone Church Cemetery, Beaverton, Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Please call Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home at 905-722-3274 to advise of attendance. Memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in York Region News on Jun. 24, 2020.