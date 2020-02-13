Home

Marshall Funeral Home
Suddenly at his home on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in his 87th year. Leo, beloved husband of 63 years to the love of his life, Jean. Loving father of Michelle (Shawn), Raymond (Sharron), Rose-Anne, Larry, Lee-Anne (John) and the late Michael. Poppy will be lovingly remembered by Alexander (Diane), Calvin, Erica, Taylor (Kira), Holden, late Tanner, Jenica, Alieya, Amélie and great grandchildren Anderson, Aaron, Leah and Brooklyn. In memory of Leo, donations to Sick Kids Hospital would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Marshall Funeral Home, Richmond Hill.
Published in York Region News on Feb. 13, 2020
