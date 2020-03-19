Home

Leonard Stewart Big Canoe Obituary
Peacefully on Georgina Island on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the age of 55 years. Lenny Big Canoe of Georgina Island, loving father of Shonalee and Kain (Janine). Beloved son of Sandra (nee McCue) and the late Buzzy Big Canoe. Dear brother of Charles, Derek (Leslie-Ann), Ian (Rachel), and Donna (John Pendock) and Uncle of Dylan (Amber), Sarah, Hannah, Thomas, Hazel, Lily, Buzzy, Jazmin, Bailey, and Hudson. Fondly remembered by his aunts, uncles cousins and friends. Lenny was a proud member of Georgina Island First Nation and worked and volunteered in the community for most of his life. Like his father, Lenny was always there to lend a helping hand to friends and family. Lenny was known for his generosity. He would give you the shirt off his back. Lenny also loved playing sports, especially hockey and baseball. Somehow, he never lost a championship game—even when the odds and the rulebook were against him. Resting at the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton, from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. Thursday and in the Georgina Island Community Centre, from 11:30 - 1:30 p.m. Friday. A Celebration of Lenny's Life will be held in the Community Centre, Friday at 1:30 p.m. Interment, Georgina Island Cemetery. For those who are self isolating, an additional celebration will be held in the summer. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or The Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund.
Published in York Region News on Mar. 19, 2020
